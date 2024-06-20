NaCCA seeks LI to clampdown on publishers of unapproved books-Acting Director   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, June 20, GNA- Mr Reginald Quartey, the Acting Director of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) says the Council will soon clamp down on publishers of unapproved books, nationwide.



In that regard, he said the NaCCA had submitted a Legislative Instrument to Parliament to obtain legal backing to do so, saying the council would also go after sellers of those unapproved books.



Mr Quartey said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on the sidelines of stakeholder engagement on the development of a three-year Senior High and Technical Schools (SHTS) curriculum.



It was attended by civil society organisations and actors, Heads of Departments and Agencies, traditional authorities, religious bodies, industry players in various sectors and students.



The curriculum development is in line with the National Pre-Tertiary Education Curriculum Framework and the National Teachers Standards as part of the Ministry of Education’s set of reforms in secondary education.



Mr Quartev explained the passage of the LI was appropriate to empower the NaCCA to effectively monitor and ensure that only NaCCA-approved books were sold in the market.



Additionally, he explained the Ghana Education Service (GES) was working on a policy document that would guide the use of tablets and mobile phones in the SHTS.



He said the document was still in the draft stage, it would further help monitor and ensure that teachers and students did not abuse the use of technology, specifically, tablets and phones, instead for academic and research purposes.



Touching on the curriculum development, Mr Quartey said the NaCCA had made headway and expected inputs from the public, saying all things being equal, the new curriculum would be implemented in the next academic year in September.



The Acting Director indicated that key features of the curriculum focused more on Ghanaian values and would further enable learners to have multiple flexible ways of furthering their education at the University level.



Earlier, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister underlined the need to inculcate Ghanaian proverbs and civic education into the SHTS curriculum to instil a sense of patriotism into the youth of today.



“The national anthem must also be sung in our local languages too,” the Regional Minister indicated.

