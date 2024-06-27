Midwife urges women to change sanitary pads periodically to prevent infections  

By Mercy Arthur, GNA

Kpone-Bediako, June 27, GNA – Ms Emelia Ofori Agyemang, a Midwife and Facility Head at Bediako CHPS Compound has urged women to change their sanitary pads periodically to prevent vaginal infections.

She stated that changing the sanitary pad during the menstrual cycle promoted good menstrual hygiene.

Ms Agyemang advised that sanitary pads should be changed at least three times a day, depending on how heavy or light the flow was, and that the intake of water should be increased during menstruation.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview, she recommended that females washed their hands thoroughly with clean running water and soap before fixing and disposing of sanitary pads to prevent bacterial infections.

She subsequently stated that wearing cotton underwear or fabrics helped to absorb heat and bad odours while washing and drying underwear in direct sunlight and ironing should be encouraged as good personal hygiene to help kill organisms leading to vaginal infections.

She reiterated that clean water should be used to wash the vagina, adding that they should also flush, disinfect, and wipe the toilet seat before using it.

“Eat more vegetables and fruits to help build the immune system,” she advised.

The midwife further noted that cleaning the vagina with clean tissue after urination aids in reducing the growth of bacteria to prevent candidiasis and other vaginal infections.

Also, “avoid self-medication when you feel vaginal itchiness because not every itchy thing leads to candidiasis,” she reiterated.

Ms. Agyemang advised women to immediately seek medical treatment for candidiasis when they have symptoms including an itchy or burning sensation during urination, white or thick vaginal discharge with the consistency of cottage cheese, redness, and swelling of the vulva, among other symptoms.

