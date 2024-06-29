Menuso residents appeal for telephone network connectivity 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Menuso (O/R), Jun 29, GNA – Residents of Menuso, a farming community in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, have appealed to mobile communications companies and the government to link them onto the mobile network connectivity highway.

They said the border community needs vital facility to make communication easy, especially in time of terrorists attack.

They said the continued absence of the facility in the community put them at risk.

They said they have to climb trees and anthills in search of network to make or receive calls, when the need arises and that this deprived them of accessing vital information on time and derailed their business efforts.

The appeal was through Mr. Baba Abdul Rahman, a former Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area at a community meeting with the Police and Ghana Immigration Service Personnel from the Menuso Border Post.

Mr Smith Tagba, Headman for Agbo Kordzi supported the call and said now that terrorists attacks in the subregion are increasingly becoming a worrying trend, reporting attack on the border community to the security agencies would be difficult because of the poor network connectivity.

He said the community members are living in fear and panic due to the absence of the facility in the town.

Mr Tagba, also a former Assemblyman for the area, said all attempts to bring authorities to act on the issue has failed.

He thus renewed their appeal for installation of a mast as any attack on the community would be disastrous.

GNA

