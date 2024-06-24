Media urged to uphold highest standards of professionalism 

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA

Kumasi, June 24 GNA – Dr Canon Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has stressed the need for the Media to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics by cross-checking facts and publishing balanced stories.

He said the irresponsible use of the Ghanaian media space was not only destroying the hard-earned reputation of the media but was also undermining the trust and respect of the media.

Dr Tetteh was speaking at a press conference in Kumasi to brief the media on a three-day crusade to be held at the St. Cyprians Anglican Church in Kumasi, from June 26-28, 2024.

The prayer and spiritual gathering, which would be held on the theme: “Lord, I Need a Miracle”, would focus on profound worship, renewal of faith, uplifting sermons and prayer for the nation and Asanteman, as the general election approaches.

It would also serve as a platform for men of God to pray for the economy and all institutions to be strengthened.

Dr Tetteh said the media played a vital role in nation building and served as a watchdog and a platform for informed public discourse.

There was the need for journalists to work to ensure that the media was used responsibly, supporting to the principles of fairness, accuracy and integrity.

According to the Evangelist, corruption, favouritism and nepotism had become a matter of great concern and a threat to the socio-economic security of the state.

It was important for all Ghanaians, including politicians, media and the security agencies to work together to curb the growing menace in the Ghanaian society.

Rev. Dr Tetteh pointed out that the December general election was a test of the country’s tolerance and democratic maturity, saying culture of insult should not be accepted on political platforms,

He said the media played important role in informing the electorate on the need for peace before, during and after the elections.

He also called on voters to be discerning and vote based on values.

Rev. Dr Tetteh condemned the recent shooting incident of gallant uniformed men and urged security agencies not to also abuse their powers.

On the issue of illegal mining (galamsey) in the country, the renowned evangelist called for massive, united front to fight the canker.

The illegal mining, according to him, was a disrespect to the nation’s natural resources and its effect was causing diseases in new-born babies, children and the public.

He said that it would be very disastrous if Ghana began to import water because of galamey activities, which were destroying the water bodies in the country.

The media, he said, must be up to its watchdog duties and contribute to the fight against illegal mining.

Right Reverend Oscar Christian Amoah, Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, said the three-day crusade was expected to draw as many people as possible to Christ.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

