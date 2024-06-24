Lands Minister has not granted mining concessions to foreigners, Bole MP’s allegations false – Minerals Commission 

Accra, June 24, GNA – The Minerals Commission has dismissed allegations made by the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Mr Yusif Sulemana, against the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, accusing the Minister of granting mining concessions to foreign entities without proper consultations.

A press statement issued by Mr Martin K. Ayisi, the CEO of the Minerals Commission on Monday, June 24, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, described the allegations made by the MP for Bole-Bamboi as baseless and unfounded, which should not be coming from a lawmaker.

The Commission emphasised that according to the Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2176), no mineral rights could be granted without consulting the relevant persons and institutions affected by the mineral operations.

It said upon receipt of an application for a mineral right, the Commission published a notice in the Gazette and served copies to the relevant landowner, Chief, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA), and other interested groups and stakeholders, allowing them to raise any concerns.

The Commission, therefore, urged the public to disregard the false narrative being propagated by the MP for Bole-Bamboi as it lacked any basis.

Mr Yusif Sulemana, the MP for Bole-Bamboi, has accused the lands minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, and the Minerals Commission of bypassing proper consultation processes, which the MP claimed had heightened tension in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.

The MP further alleged that some NPP executives were assaulted by soldiers guarding the mining sites.

“It is an issue that we are all worried about. It is on record that from the beginning of our constituency, that is Bamboi, and to the end of it, has plenty of mineral companies on both the right and left sides of the road and so of course, we have some galamsey activities going on there.”

“Unfortunately, from February to date, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has allocated the lands to over seven large-scale miners and the problem was that there were no proper stakeholder consultations. And so, the youth are there, and they will see heavy equipment coming to take over what they are doing and that is where the clash is coming from,” Mr Yusif Sulemana alleged.

However, the Minerals Commission’s statement reiterated its commitment to follow legal and regulatory procedures in granting mineral rights, noting that all relevant parties were consulted and given the opportunity to raise their concerns.

“The attention of the Minerals Commission has been drawn to publications in a section of the media, attributed to the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Yusif Sulemana, accusing the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission of granting mining concessions to foreigners without proper consultations.

“The said accusations, claims and/or allegations are false, baseless and unfounded,” the statement said.

“The Commission wishes to state, categorically, that in accordance with the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703) and the Minerals and Mining (Licensing) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2176), no mineral right is granted without consultation with the relevant persons and institutions to be affected by the mineral operation.”

“Upon receipt of an application for a mineral right, notice of the application is published in the Gazette, and copies served on the relevant landowner, Chief, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA), as well as other interested groups and stakeholders, to enable them to raise any concerns they may have,” an excerpts of the statement read.

GNA

