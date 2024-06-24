Education Minister Tsokov to greet participants in “Hello Space, Bulgaria Calling” festival

Sofia, June 24 (BTA/GNA) – Caretaker Minister of Education and Science Prof. Galin Tsokov will greet the participants in the fourth edition of the festival “Hello Space, Bulgaria Calling” on Tuesday at 1:30 pm in the John Atanasoff Hall of Sofia Tech Park, his ministry reported Monday.

The forum is expected to attract 1,000 children interested in science and space from all over Bulgaria. A special guest of the event will be NASA and Axiom Space astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who will answer their questions.

The programme also includes interactive experiences and lectures from leading experts in science and technology.

More than forty booths, dozens of workshops and numerous demonstrations have been prepared for the festival. One of the most exciting highlights is a Special Forces parachute jump demonstration.

The forum is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Education and Science, and is organized by the Atlantic Club.

GNA/BTA

