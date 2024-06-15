Media commended for promoting naval training school

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, June 15, GNA – Commodore Solomon Asiedu-Larbi, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Nutekpor Naval Training Command, has commended the media for its role in the promotion of the military institution.

The training command, located in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region, comprises various training institutions of the Ghana Navy.

Collaboration with the media began in 2022 when the then FOC, Commodore Godwin Livinus Bessing, shared with executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the vision of becoming a one-stop-hub for naval education.

The present FOC, who is barely months on the job, appraised the media while on tour of units and relevant institutions in the Volta Region.

“The reason for being here is to pay a courtesy call on your association following the job you have done in projecting the naval command. The feedback is that you have helped in projecting the naval training command and we want that good job to continue,” the FOC said.

He said the visit was part of a familiarisation tour of various units and hoped to strengthen synergies with various stakeholders.

He added: “We are here to establish contact with the opinion leaders in the Region and forge a common purpose, identify areas of interest that we can build up and if there are any differences, find a a way of solving it amicably.

“So, the purpose is to join forces with you to create the peaceful environment that we are currently enjoying, and if they are any hitches anywhere, we find a nice way of solving it.”

Emmanuel Agbaxode, Chairman of the GJA in the Volta and Oti Regions, shared how the past FOC Commodore Bessing had tasked the media to lead the campaign to promote the training command, and pledged the support of the media.

He said the media continued to expand collaboration with the security agencies, set off by a fruitful relationship with the 66 Artillery Regiment, and that the honour of the visit by the new FOC was a “testament to the strong bonds of friendship between the GJA and nation’s security agencies.”

“The visit should lead to a more fulfilling relationship,” he added, and pledged “assistance in any manner in ensuring outmost peace, especially this election year.”

The Regional Chairman appealed to the training command to support the Association complete the ongoing Volta Press Center project.

The FOC, during the visit, paid a courtesy call on Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister and met with heads of major universities in the Region, including the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), and the Ho Technical University.

