Let’s work together to ensure free and fair elections- President urges the church  

Accra, June 25, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Church to help ensure that the wishes of the people are reflected in the forthcoming general elections.

He emphasized that all efforts must be taken to maintain Ghana’s status as the most stable nation-state, to safeguard the sacrifices that many leaders had made in the country’s arduous democratic journey

The President made the call when the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, Most Reverend Heneryk Mieczslaw Jagodzinski called on him at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.

The Apostolic Nuncio was at the presidency to bid farewell to the President after his duty tour in the country. He leaves for South Africa.

Pope Francis has reassigned Jagodziński, a native of Poland who has been serving as Apostolic Nuncio in Ghana and Titular Archbishop of Limosano, as his representative in South Africa and Lesotho.

President Akufo-Addo assured that the December 7 polls would be free, fair, and credible.

He urged Ghanaians to reject the notion that any group could exploit the will of the people to impose a leader on the nation.

“We will do everything possible to ensure the elections reflect the true will of our people and prevent any group from imposing their will on the nation. This is not the system of government we have chosen, and it is not one I support. We need the cooperation of the church and all citizens to achieve this.

“Our nation’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa is at stake, and I am committed to safeguarding it. In December, we must ensure that Ghanaians have the opportunity to choose their president and parliament freely, without hindrance, interference, or coercion,” he said.

Most Reverend Jagodzinski thanked the President for enabling his tour of the nation and said that Ghana would always be his second home.

He said he was leaving the country with many memories.

The Apostolic Nuncio pledged to deepen the relations that already exist between Ghana and the Catholic Church and the Vatican.

He pledged the cooperation of the church in ensuring peaceful, free, and fair elections on December 7.

