Let’s ensure that the next generation of leaders is equipped with valuable skills

by Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, June 07, GNA – Ms Diana Asonaba Dappah, a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, says it is a collective responsibility to ensure that the next generation of leaders are equipped with the valuable skills and confidence to make an impact.

She said, hence, the continuous call to support the journey to equality and empowerment of the young generation to contribute to national development.

The Deputy Attorney was speaking at the 3rd edition of the Annual Leadership Conference organised by the Ghana Employers Association (GEA) on the theme: “Breaking Barriers: Women Leading the Charge in New Frontiers.”

It celebrated the progress made in advancing gender equality while recognizing the work that remains.

The Conference was used to graduate 65 women from Cohorts 5 and 6 of the flagship Female Future Programme (FFP) and ushered into the Female Future Alumnae Network.

The FFP Ghana was launched in 2019 by GEA in collaboration with the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO), to bridge the gender gap at top leadership positions.

The programme consists of three modules, namely Leadership Development, Rhetoric and Board Competence aimed at ensuring the full utilization of female talents in organizations.

She said the programme had successfully graduated 275 participants in all to become better leaders to have influence and negotiate successfully in the boardroom and beyond.

The Deputy Attorney-General said the programme empowered the growing number of women to assume leadership roles, amplifying their voice and perspective.

Ms Dapaah said the government would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to strive and was committed to upholding the rule of law and providing equitable access to justice for individuals, organisations, and the business community.

She called on men to be allies of women and joined forces with them in the pursuit of the gender equality agenda because the fight was a collective effort.

She said women were not competing with their male counterparts, rather it was a cognition of the peculiarities and importance of what both genders brought to board to achieve the optimum goal.

“By dismantling gender norms and cultivating inclusivity, you can shatter the constraints of societal expectations and stereotypes for a brighter future for everyone,” she added.

The Deputy Attorney General called on all to believe in the transformative power of female leadership to come together to create a world where women and girls have access to education, opportunities, and resources.

Nana Dr E. Adu-Sarkodee Afriyie, the Acting President of GEA, said the world was changing faster than ever before, and the ongoing struggle for equal opportunities and representation for women in leadership positions required bold strides, diverse perspectives, and innovative solutions for women by women themselves.

He said in recent times, “We have seen that women bring different experiences, perspectives, unique talents, and ideas to the table, and make irreplaceable contributions to decisions and policies that work better for all.”

The Acting President said it was against this backdrop that GEA instituted the Annual Leadership Conference in 2022 to periodically bring together leaders from various institutions and at different levels to deliberate on issues about women and specifically on policies that support the elevation of women to a higher echelon of leadership.

He said the conference would help speak to the critical need to increase female representation across all sectors of the economy.

He said since 2019, the Programme has trained and empowered up to 275 women to take up senior roles.

He urged the graduates to apply extensive knowledge and skills to enhance their careers and support their organizations for the collective good of the economy.

He called on business leaders to incorporate the development of female talent into their strategic plans.

Madam Kari Halvorsruel, Representative of NHO, the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise said Ghana was one of NHO’s key partner countries and together with GEA, they have made great strides despite the challenges the country had faced.

She said the women had demonstrated exceptional dedication, resilience and leadership and they were breaking barriers, challenging the status quo, and paving the way for future generations.

“Their success stories are a testament to the power of this programme and the potential within each other participants,” she added.

GNA

