Ketu South PM pledges to prioritise matters of education, farming, and trade

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Aflao, (V/R), June 25, GNA, Mr Richmond Koffie Hatto, the newly elected Presiding Member for Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region has promised to champion matters relating to agriculture, road networks, education, and others.

He said they remained the key major areas that the Municipality was lacking that needed to be given attention to.

Mr Hatto, who was recently elected by members of the Ketu South Assembly, gave the assurance on Monday, June 24 during an engagement with the Ghana News Agency.

“As a house, we will work with the Agriculture Department to make good use of the government’s ‘Planting for Food and Job (PFJ)’ policy to make sure our farmers receive the necessary support to expand their yields and how to resolve post-harvest losses.”

Mr Hatto, also a professional teacher, highlighted that good road networks, and issues regarding quality education, health, and others within the Municipality must be brought to bear.

“Agbozume market, Aflao market, Denu, and other satellite markets are major revenue sources so we shall work on how to make them vibrant to increase the revenue generation for the Municipality.”

The Ketu South Municipal Assembly is located on the South-Eastern side of the Volta Region, sharing the border with the Republic of Togo on the East, and Keta, and Ketu North on the West and North parts respectively.

The area has a population of about 219,618 people with major towns such as Aflao, Denu, Tokor, Agbozume, Nogokpo, Adina, Blekusu, Xedranawo, Atiwuta, Klikor, and others.

They engage in vegetable, maize, and cassava cultivation as their major farming activities and animal husbandry.

