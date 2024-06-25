Ensuring inclusivity of disabled: Researchers call for elimination of barriers

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), June 25, GNA – A joint research team from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Nairobi have advocated the removal of barriers to foster inclusivity of the disabled in urban transport in Accra and Nairobi as recommended by their research.

The research was conducted after a 2022 World Health Organisation (WHO) report revealed that some 13 billion people were living with disability globally with Africa accounting for 80 percent of the figure.

Several factors, including environmental hazards, traffic and industrial accidents, illness, malnutrition, conflict and biological factors contributed to the high disability on the Continent, the report said.

Despite the high numbers of PWDs in Africa, most cities were not designed to support the needs and easy mobility of PWDs – Wodaje report-2019.

The challenges PWDs faced in Accra (Ghana) and Nairobi (Kenya) include the lack of assistive devices such as sidewalks/walkways, pedestrian crossing and traffic lights, while the attitudes of bus drivers, conductors and some passengers towards them was also unpleasant.

Hence, they solicited for funding from Volvo Research and Educational Foundation to commence on a research project to understand the challenges of PWDs at accessing Urban Transport System in Ghana and Kenya.

The key outcomes of phase one of the project revealed that there were different categories of PWDs with varied mobility, however both countries have relevant policies and institutions to safeguard their needs.

Also, public vehicles in both countries were not PWDs inclusive and due to that they were willing to engage policymakers and institutions in the urban

transport planning process to address such issues to make them to feel part of society.

Prof Enoch Sam of UEW and leader of the team, said the phase two of the project, aimed at addressing various issues including user needs and practices, equity issues, governance, politics, institutions as well as the barriers and challenges in implementing disability-inclusive urban transport systems in Accra and Nairobi comparatively.

The study adopted an action research approach focusing on vehicular population, drivers’ transport modes, (taxi, okada, bus, high disability population, PWD associations).

He stated that the proposed major intervention from stakeholder engagements was that there must be the provision of Navigation aids for PWDs, education at the transport terminals, introduction of signage in cars, landing pads, push bells and walkways.

Among the key findings was that PWDs in both countries called for priority seats, specifically to be located conveniently at the entrance of the vehicles, as well as destination signal (push bills).

They also spoke on the perception on the attitude of transport operators towards them and the provision of landing pads, which will help address their needs directly, he said.

Prof Samuel Hayford, on behalf of the research team and universities, thanked sponsors for their support that enabled them engage policy makers and players in the transport industry.

He said their goal was for duty bearers and regulators in both countries to expand their research outcomes for both countries to begin making the transport infrastructure accessible to everybody, particularly PWDS, for quality life.

As part of activities of the project the team held dissemination workshops for Transport Unions, Policy Makers and Regulators, as well as PWD associations

in Accra and Nairobi, on the research subject, background, methodology and approach, findings and recommendations.

Prof Mrs Esther Y. Dansu-Wiredu, Prof Bismark k. Yeboah, Dr. Osman Adams, Dr Kwame Odame of UEW, Dr Michael Munen and Dr Elizabeth Wamuchiru of Nairobi University were the team members.

