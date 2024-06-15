Kekeli Muslim Community wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak

By Albert Allotey

Accra, June 15, GNA – The Kekeli Muslim Community (KMC) has wished all Muslims in Ghana and the world Eid Mubarak with a call for unity and peaceful presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

“As we mark this special day, we recognize the value of sacrifice, compassion, and unity that underpin the festival.

“We believe these values are essential in promoting a better living standard and peaceful coexistence, particularly in this election year. We appeal to all Ghanaians to embrace these values, fostering a culture of tolerance, understanding, and peaceful dialogue,” the community said.

The KMC made the call in a statement signed by Sheikh Ahmed Zormelo, Director in Charge of Dawaah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday as the Muslims around the world celebrate this year’s Eidul Adha.

It stated that the Eidul Adha is a significant religious festival commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), to sacrifice his only son Ismail (Ishmael) at the time.

“The Eidul Adha holds great importance in Ghana, where Muslims constitute an important portion of the population. It is a day of spiritual reflection, forgiveness, and gratitude.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, we acknowledge the current challenges facing the Ghana Hajj Board including logistical and financial difficulties. We urge the relevant authorities to work towards streamlining the Hajj process, making it more efficient, transparent, affordable, and accessible to all pilgrims,” the statement indicated.

It said: “Let us work together to build a harmonious society, where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

