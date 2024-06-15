Department of Gender trains DOVVSU Officers to advocate for GBV victims

By Solomon Gumah

Nalerigu (NE/R), June 15, GNA – A capacity building workshop for officers of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service to enhance their expertise on Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases has been held in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.

The one-day training was to equip the officers with the requisite knowledge to provide better support for victims of GBV and highlight the importance of accurate and sensitive reporting.

It was also to give officers the chance to appreciate the legal requirements for evidence collection, witness testimonies, courtroom procedures and to increase the likelihood of successful prosecution.

The training was organised by the Department of Gender and funded by the United Nations Population Fund under its Country Programme.

Madam Bushira Alhassan, Northern Regional Director, Department of Gender, addressing participants during the training, said it was to help the officers to properly document evidence, how to conduct interviews with victims and witnesses and file comprehensive reports, which could lead to more effective investigations and prosecution of perpetrators.

She said understanding the diverse manifestations of GBV cases was crucial for effective prevention and interventions efforts, adding it could manifest in the form of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, forced marriage, among others.

Madam Alhassan explained that GBV causes were rooted in unequal power dynamics, entrenched gender stereotypes and social norms that perpetuated violence and discrimination against individuals based on their gender.

She emphasised that “Addressing the root causes of GBV requires challenging harmful gender norms and promoting gender equality.”

She recommended prevention efforts to encompass multi-sectorial approaches including awareness creation campaigns, community mobilisation, education programmes, and support services for survivors.

She added that early interventions and coordinated response mechanisms were very critical to mitigating the impact of GBV.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (retired) Mr Cudjoe Emmanuel Horlortu, immediate past Northern Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, who facilitated the training, took participants through the initial reporting and documentation processes of GBV cases, medical examination and immediate care, investigation and evidence gathering, legal procedures and prosecution, among others.

He said it was important to establish regular follow-up meetings with GBV victims in collaboration with social welfare officers to help assess the victims’ physical and emotional wellbeing.

He said, “It is important to ensure that the victims’ safety and security were continually monitored including regular assessment of their living conditions and any potential threats from the perpetrators.”

Mr Horlortu urged the officers to prioritise assisting victims to reintegrate in their communities by connecting them with support networks such as peer support groups, who could offer social support, practical assistance to enhance the sense of belonging among them.

He emphasised that community sensitisation programmes be implemented to reduce stigma and to encourage community members to actively support victims by creating an inclusive and supportive environment critical for their long-term well-being.

Participants, during the open forum, expressed worry over interference on GBV cases by some opinion leaders and other authorities saying such interferences often made their work difficult and called for more sensitisation to help address such occurrences.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

