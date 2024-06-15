Traditional Overlord of Nchumuru urges Oti Minister to complete abandoned projects

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 15, GNA – Obrempong Nana Kanya, President, and member of the Nchumuru Traditional Council, has urged the Oti Regional Minister to complete the numerous abandoned development projects in the region.

He said the strategic location of the region made it critical in terms of trade, commerce, agriculture, industry, tourism, and others.

He underscored the importance for every government to provide the needed infrastructure for it to remain resilient to support national development, and progress.

He made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call to congratulate the Minister on his appointment and swearing in as substantive Minister for the Oti Region.

The Paramount Chief encouraged the Minister and his able staff to work tirelessly to push the region’s development agenda forward while prioritising the completion of all abandoned projects and assured the Minister his unalloyed support in all endeavour.

Deputy Superintendent of prison (DSP), Mr Daniel Machator (Rtd) commended the overlord and his entourage for their hard work and lobbying skills which had brought enormous development projects to Nchumuru District.

Mr Machator said many development projects were already going across the region, he added that government was gradually working to fulfill all the promises made to the people and urged them to continue to support and retain the New Patriotic Party in power with the upcoming general elections.

He said several Agenda 111 Hospital projects were steadily progressing, roads in some Municipal and District Assemblies were being rehabilitated, adding that, Dambai town roads would soon see a facelift.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

