CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship: Ghana wins three gold medals in track events  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June 5, GNA – Ghana’s athletics team secured three gold medals in day one of the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region |I Seniors Athletics Championship at the University of Ghana.

Edwin Kwabla Gadayi, Ishmael Arthur together with the women’s 4×100 relay team displayed high level performances to grab top spots for the hosts.

Gadayi finished first place in the men’s 100m final with a time of 10.28 ahead of Nigeria’s Israel Okon who clocked 10.34 to earn the bragging rights.

Ishmael Arthur needed no competition in the men’s 10,000m to snatch Ghana’s second gold medal for the night.

Ghana’s 4×100 women relay team gave Nigeria a tough battle in the finals to crown their success in style.

Ten West African giants, including Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire are hoping for a place in the Paris Olympic Games scheduled to take place later this year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

