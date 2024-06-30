Judges and Lawyers observe 42nd Martyrs’ Day in Takoradi 

By Seth Danquah, GNA

Effia (WR), June 30, GNA – Judges and lawyers in the Western Region have observed the 42nd anniversary of Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the murder of three High Court judges and a retired army officer in 1982.

The event was held at the Takoradi branch of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC), as part of the church service.

Tributes were read in honour of the three martyred judges.

Mr Benjamin Ackaah Gyasi, an Elder of the church who introduced the team mentioned the three judges as Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addo, Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, and Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie.

He said the observation of Martyrs’ Day served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the three judges.

The President of the Western Region branch of the Ghana Bar Association, Mr. Samuel Agbottah, paid tribute to the martyrs.

He recalled that the three judges were abducted and murdered on June 30, 1982, at the Bundase Military Range in the Accra Plains.

He explained that they were all murdered in cold blood at their homes, and their deaths were remembered annually on Martyrs’ Day in Ghana.

He said the observation of the Day called for the need to protect the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law in Ghana.

Mr Agbottah called for a renewed commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the independence of the judiciary.

The event was attended by judges and lawyers, drawn from the Western and Western North Regions.

