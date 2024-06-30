GAEC needs more grants — DG

Accra, June 30, GNA – Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, the Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), has challenged institutes under the Commission to explore grant avenues to advance their work.

“Let us all think outside the box and collaborate where necessary to obtain such grants to support the work of GAEC,” he said.

The Director General made the call at the opening of a five-day workshop in Accra, to sensitise the Management of GAEC on reforms in the areas of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and Competency-Based Training (CBT).

The workshop was organized by the TVET wing of GAEC in collaboration with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) under the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF).

This is in a press release signed and issued by Dr. Mark Kwasi Sarfo, Manager, Communication and Public Relations, GAEC.

The release said Prof. Dampare said the workshop was made possible by the GSDF through a grant it awarded GAEC in September 2023.

“The grant requires GAEC to upgrade its welding department and train welders in new Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) and Metal Inert Gas (MIG) welding techniques,” he said.

Prof. Dampare noted that the workshop, besides providing GAEC Management with first hand information on TVET reforms, would also help them appreciate the transformation and innovation agenda it held for the country, in order to contribute to it.

Some participants at the Workshop

The workshop also equipped GAEC staff with skills in proposal writing and served as a refresher course on CBT for its facilitators.

He indicated that GAEC and CTVET had over the years developed a mutual relationship resulting in the delivery of training modules in a wide range of technical and vocational skills.

“As you may be aware, this project is not the first in the area of technical and vocational training that GAEC has had the honour of implementing. Previous ones have included, for example, training of young women in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“These have afforded GAEC the opportunity to build capacity in training for the informal sector especially in technical and vocational subjects and skills” he said.

The Director-General congratulated the project team for developing a successful grant proposal and urged it to dutifully adhere to all the grant requirements.

GNA

