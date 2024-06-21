Jordanian Authorities have not issued any warrant for my arrest- Angela List

Accra, June 20, GNA- Madam Angela List, a Ghanaian businesswoman and owner of Nguvu Holdings says Jordanian authorities have not issued any warrant for her arrest.

“The defamatory allegation that Jordian Authorities have issued an arrest warrant and travel restrictions against me is a complete fabrication.

Further, the claim that I forged corporate documents and obtained a false power of attorney in Jordan to remove Paul List’s control over his company is preposterous.”

In a statement issued and signed by Angela List in Accra, the businesswoman also denied embezzling millions of dollars from a Jordanian company.

“I have never embezzled any funds from any company, and I have consistently maintained the highest possible standards of integrity and transparency in my business dealings in Jordan.

These unsubstantiated allegations are nothing more than a deliberate endeavour to undermine my credibility and reputation.”

Madam Angela List was reacting to publications in a section of the media.

According to the businesswoman, the such articles were not just repleted with unsubstantiated, defamatory and fraudulent allegations against her, but it was also to cause significant damage to her reputation.

“I categorically and fervently refute each allegation made in the article.

According to Angela List, the accusation that she was involved in a web of deceit and corruption that spanned multiple countries was wholly unfounded and devoid of any credible evidence.

Again, the claim that she received preferential treatment within the Weah-led government in Liberia and benefited from her father’s political connections in Ghana was false and misleading.

“My professional accomplishment stands as a testament to my own diligence, hard work and commitment, entirely independent of any political influence.

I have never capitalised on political connections for personal benefit and any suggestion that I have done so is a flagrant misrepresentation of my business ethics, values and character.”

According to her, over the years, she had the privilege of leading “a talented team” that had built a reputation of integrity and excellence in Liberia’s mining industry, predating the administration of former President Weah.

“Our success is a direct result of our collective tireless work ethic, firm dedication and resolute commitment to ethical business practices. As the leader of this team, I am proud of the achievements we have made together, which testify to the hard work, expertise and dedication of each team member.

Together, we remain steadfast in our steadfast commitment to conducting responsible and sustainable mining operations, playing an essential role in fostering the growth and development of Liberia’s Mining Sector whilst prioritizing the well-being of local communities and the environment.

Angela List denied that she was compelled to resign from BCM Group on allegations of negligence, theft, and malfeasance.

The businesswoman said she remained a shareholder and a director of BCM Group of mining contracting companies (made up of BCM International Limited and BCM Ghana Limited) and she was largely responsible for the success of the company from the year 2001 to 2021.

“During my tenure at the helm of affairs at BCM Group, I did not face any allegations of misconduct and was responsible for the Company’s success in securing many contracts across the region and in Jordan.

She implored SNA, Opera News and other media houses to provide any evidence to substantiate those unfounded accusations.

“The allegation that I unlawfully transferred ownership of BCM Group assets to my own company, Nguvu Holdings, without the knowledge of my business partner and estranged husband, Paul List, is a blatant falsehood and devoid of any basis of fact.

With the consent of all relevant parties, we conducted all business transactions and asset transfers with the utmost transparency, in compliance with all legal requirements and in all fairness, taking into account any financial contribution made,” she said.

GNA

