Expert commends Ghanaian children for showing seriousness towards education

Afari (Ash), June 21, GNA – Dr Verna Cornelia Price, an internationally known Human Potential Expert, has lauded Ghanaian children for what she describes as their “hunger for learning” and called for serious mentorship to help these youngsters to grow in the education process.

Her observation was that children in Ghanaian schools exhibited seriousness in class and took studies seriously.

Dr Price, who is the Founder of The Power of People Leadership Institute, said these children therefore needed leadership, mentorship, and guidance to climb the academic ladder.

She was speaking to the media as part of the African tour of “Power of People Leadership” and “Girls Taking Action” projects at the Afari Presbyterian Basic School near Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

These organizations are committed to providing leadership, mentorship, empowerment and education to girls and boys to succeed.

Dr Price indicated that, the organizations had had programmes running in Ghana since 2019, both in person and virtual.

The mentorship and training programmes had yielded positive changes in the children they mentored.

The visit afforded the delegation opportunity to interact with some girls at SHSs in the Ashanti region, including Kumasi Anglican Senior High, schools at Effiduase and the Afari Presbyterian Basic School.

Dr Price indicated that apart from the new knowledge and understanding, mentorship, and resources given to children, the organization also provided educational sponsorships for advanced learning.

Physical resources provided include learning materials such as laptops, books, journals, backpacks, sanitary products, and underwear.

The organizations were also keen on mentoring adults to become better mentors to the young ones.

She urged children to develop love for their communities, adding that, even after studies, even abroad, they should go back to their communities and impart and impact the lives of others.

The Reverend Francis Afum Agyei, Head-teacher, Afari Presbyterian Basic School, commended the organization for its positive contributions towards societal development.

He particularly appreciated the pledge by the organization to provide 30 laptop computers to the Afari community and stock the school’s library with books.

Rev. Agyei said the computers would help improve teaching and learning of information communication and technology in the school.

GNA

