International Needs Ghana commissions playground for Kpogede Community School

By Caleb Kuleke

Mafi-Kpogede (V/R), June 6, GNA – International Needs Ghana, a non-governmental organisation has commissioned a playground for pupils of Kpogede Community School in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The facility aims to create a conducive environment for children to share ideas, learn, interact amongst themselves, develop cognitively and exercise together to enhance their growth and development.

It is well-equipped with facilities including a playwright jumbo structure, made of durable fibre glass, joint tube slide, monkey climber, and spiral climber.

The facility has a perforated staircase with side railings and platforms ensuring safety and accessibility for children, and an open space for games such as hopscotch.

The play area is also covered with an artificial grass carpet and protective surfacing to provide a safe landing for children.

Mr Cromwell Awadey, Executive Director, International Needs Ghana, said the project was a collaboration between International Needs Ghana, and International Needs UK.

He said the commissioning of the facility marked a significant milestone in their efforts to enhance the educational and developmental experiences of children in the Kpogede community.

The Executive Director said International Needs continued to champion child protection and child development in consonance with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the child.

Mr Awadey urged the management of the school to ensure that all pupils had access to the playground and also properly maintained it to prolong its lifespan.

Mrs Awurabena Okrah, Board Chairperson of the International Needs Ghana, said the facility would promote physical fitness and creativity of the children.

She said the health and cognitive skills of children were built through exercises, and research had also proven that there was a correlation between playing and learning.

Mr Wisdom Dordzi, Team Leader of Kpogede Community School expressed appreciation to the International Needs Ghana for the support and assured that the facility would be properly maintained.

GNA

