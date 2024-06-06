King Paluta drops new street anthem ‘More Money’ featuring Sista Afia

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 06, GNA – Reigning New Artiste of the Year King Paluta has dropped another groundbreaking hit single titled ‘More Money’ featuring songstress Sista Afia.

After his “Aseda” song made waves globally, King Paluta has followed up with another banger showcasing his unique singing prowess.

The “More Money” single is a party anthem that will resonate with lovers of jama music, especially with the accompanying mind-blowing lyrics.

King Paluta starts the track with a very catchy intro with Sista Afia delivering some dazzling vibes.

The song is a hypnotic blend of Hiplife music and trap sounds, capturing scenes of real-life happenings and inspiring individuals to strive and make more money. King Paluta, who has had a remarkable year in music, continues to make significant strides in the industry with back-to-back hits.

The new “More Money” song is available across various streaming platforms. https://youtu.be/rbfuyJzIgDQ?si=XYgmxrgRcfwGWGqH

