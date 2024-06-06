Football fans express high hopes for Black Stars World Cup qualifiers

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu

Tema, June 6, GNA – Some football fans in Tema have expressed high hopes and confidence in the Ghana national senior team, the Black Stars, as they prepare to face Mali in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to play an away match with Mali in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening, June 6, in Bamako.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), several supporters shared their optimism and belief in the team’s ability to secure victory.

Mr Justice Asare, a taxi driver, expressed confidence and optimism in the Black Stars, despite the difficulties associated with playing an away game.

He expressed belief that with the right mindset and strong performances from key players like Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus, victory is within reach for the Ghanaians.

Mr Emmanuel Adjei, a commercial driver, underscored the importance of national unity and support, saying that the entire nation needs to rally behind the team.

He said that despite recent disappointments, Ghanaians must support the team with prayers and encouragement, as the game is crucial for the country’s qualification hopes.

Mr Kelvin Obeng, a mobile money agent, highlighted the emotional connection fans have with the team, stating that a Black Stars match goes beyond just football as it is also a national pride.

He expressed confidence that the Black Stars would perform better following the recent adjustments in the line-up made by the coach.

GNA

