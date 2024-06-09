In Pictures: The Asantehene’s historic visit to Ga Mantse

Pictures by Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, June 9, GNA – A durbar was held in honour of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Ga Mantse Palace on Sunday when he paid an historic royal visit to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, King of the Ga State.

The visit followed a similar courtesy paid by the Ga Mantse to the Manhyia Palace when the Asantehene marked his 25th anniversary on the throne.

Otumfour Osei Tutu’s visit marks 78 years since Otumfuo Agyemang Prempeh II paid a visit to the Ga State on July 25, 1946.

