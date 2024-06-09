Hearts of Oak, Great Olympics share spoils in crucial match for Premier League survival

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 9, GNA – Accra Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics were involved in a goalless stalemate in a matchday 33 encounter of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, with the point, dropped to 14th on the league table with 42 points, while Great Olympics, who are in the relegation zone, have 41 points.

The game was very cagey at the start, with tackles flying from all angles and referee Mosey whistling for a lot of fouls, disrupting the flow of the game.

Hearts of Oak top scorer Hamza Issah had a good opportunity to give his side the lead but placed his effort wide to relieve the Great Olympics defence.

The Phobians were largely on top of the game, and Martin Karikari came close to giving his side the lead, but Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was equal to the task.

The most controversial moment of the game happened on the brink of halftime when Hearts of Oak were denied a scoring opportunity after referee Mosey Robert whistled for halftime.

The second half also started very cagey, with both keen on not conceding a goal.

Linda Mtange had a glorious opportunity to give Hearts the lead, but once again, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare saved the situation with ease.

The tension in the game was very high, with referee Mosey struggling to maintain a firm grasp and showing lots of yellow cards.

Dennis Korsah nearly struck Hearts in front from a 30-yard free throw, but his effort skewed narrowly wide.

Both sides held to secure a point each, and their fate would be decided on the last day of the season.

GNA

