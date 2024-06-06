I will talk if you fail to deliver on your promises to the youth-Asamoah Gyan cautions Bawumia

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, June 06, GNA – Ghana’s All-Time leading goal scorer for Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has re-affirmed his confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, to support the Ghanaian youth with innovative policies and employable skills opportunities if he becomes President of Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan was of the conviction that Dr Bawumia had passion to support the Ghanaian youths and entreated them to vote for him in the December 7 Election.

However, Mr Gyan, who is the Chairman of the Youth & Sports Committee of Bawumia Campaign, cautioned that if the NPP Flagbearer failed to deliver on his promises to the youth should he become President of Ghana, “I will come out to talk about it”.

Mr Gyan said this in Accra on Wednesday during the “Youth Connect” programme, which afforded the opportunity to the NPP Flagbearer to explain his vision to the youth from the various tertiary education institutions.

He invited Dr Bawumia to grace his upcoming ‘All Regional Games’ slated for June 29, 2024, at the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The festival is intended to unearth sports talents for the country in the various sporting disciplines including athletics and football.

Vice-President Bawumia thanked Asamoah Gyan for expressing confidence in him and assured him of his determination to honour his promises to the youth if he becomes President of Ghana.

The NPP Flagbearer said the Akufo-Addo-led Government had constructed 150 astroturfs across the country as against three it inherited from the Mahama Administration in 2016.

The Government, he said, had also initiated 10 multi-purpose sports complexes across the country with six completed while four were at various stages of completion.

Dr Bawumia re-stated his plans to train one million youth in information communication technology (ICT) skills and Coding under his administration.

