EC registers 2,486 potential voters in Dormaa West

By Robert Tachie Menson

Nkrankwanta, (B/R), June 6, GNA – The Electoral Commission (EC) in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region registered 2,486 new potential voters and applicants in the just ended limited registration exercise.

Mr Samuel Nii Tackie Commey, the District Director of the EC said. the figure comprises 1,221 males representing 49.1 per cent and 1, 265 females, representing 50.8 per cent, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Nkrankwanta, the district capital and added that two persons with disabilities also registered.

Describing the exercise as a huge success, Mr Commey said the exercise did not encounter any major challenge and expressed appreciation to all the election stakeholders for their support.

“The achievement was partly made possible because some applicants were subjected to probing interviews,” he stated.

Mr Commey also lauded the way and manner the agents of the various political parties comported themselves throughout the registration process.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

