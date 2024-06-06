KK Fosu, Bless to release tribute song in memory of blogger Claude Tamakloe

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 8, GNA – Celebrated Highlife musicians KK Fosu and Bless will on Saturday, June 8, 2024 release a touching heartfelt single in remembrance of blogger and publicist John Claude Tamakloe.

Tamakloe tragically lost his life in an accident on the Accra – Apam highway involving KK Fosu and Bless who also sustained various degrees of injuries.

Speaking in an interview, KK Fosu extended his condolences to the Tamakloe family for their loss and urged them to be strong in these trying times.

“Myself and Bless wrote this song to convey our respect for Tamakloe who had a significant influence and lasting legacy in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

“The incident that transpired on the day was a gruesome one and words can’t explain how I even feel right now but in everything we give thanks and praise to God,” KK Fosu said.

KK Fosu was hopeful that friends and family would find peace and solace in the song. The upcoming song is expected to be available across various streaming platforms.

