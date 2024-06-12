Hunter Biden guilty of all charges in gun trial

New York, June 12, BBC/GNA – Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all three charges in his federal gun trial, becoming the first son of a sitting US president to be criminally convicted.

Prosecutors said Biden, 54, lied about his drug use on a federal form when he bought a handgun in 2018.

Biden pleaded not guilty, claiming he was in recovery from drug addiction at the time and was therefore truthful on the gun application form.

A panel of 12 Delaware jurors reached their verdict after about three hours of deliberations.

Biden showed little emotion as he learned his fate on Tuesday. He stared ahead with arms folded before turning around to hug some of the associates on his legal team.

He faced two charges related to lying about his drug use on a federal background check, and one for possessing a gun while addicted to or using drugs.

Once court was adjourned, he kissed and embraced his wife before walking out of the room, escorted by Secret Service agents.

Biden said in a statement that he was “disappointed by the outcome”, but “grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community”.

Several members of Biden’s family had supported him in court throughout the trial. However, only two were present for sentencing: his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and James Biden, his uncle, and US President Joe Biden’s brother.

US First Lady Jill Biden arrived in the lobby of the court minutes after the verdict was read, and left with her step-son past throngs of photographers and journalists.

Experts say it is possible Hunter Biden could face prison time – although it would be highly unlikely for him to receive the maximum sentence of 25 years.

The judge did not set a date for sentencing, but noted that it would usually take place within 120 days of conviction.

Abbe Lowell, the defence lawyer, said he would “vigorously pursue all the legal challenges available to Hunter”.

Speaking after the conviction, special counsel David Weiss said the case was not about addiction, but about “the illegal choices the defendant made” while in the throes of addiction – echoing the words of the trial prosecutors.

“No-one in this country is above the law,” Mr Weiss said. “Everyone must be accountable for their actions, even this defendant.”

