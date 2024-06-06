Hen Mpoano commemorates 2024 World Oceans Day at Busua

By Emmanuel Gamson

Busua (W/R), June 6, GNA – Hen Mpoano, a Takoradi-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), which focuses on coastal and marine ecosystem, has organised a durbar to commemorate this year’s World Oceans Day at Busua in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western.

The event was used to highlight the significance of establishing Ghana’s first network of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) at the Cape Three Points enclave.

The MPAs are portions of the sea where fishing activities are prohibited or limited to reduce overexploitation of fish stock and sustain marine resources.

The event was attended by the Western Regional Minister, representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Fisheries Commission, the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, officials from USAID/Ghana, traditional and religious authorities and fisher folks, among other stakeholders in the fisheries sector.

Mr Kofi Agbogah, Director of Hen Mpoano, speaking at the durbar said the commemoration was to draw greater attention to the Cape Three Points marine and coastal wetlands which were important for fish productivity and production, an axis for biodiversity and conservation as well as tourism.

He said: “We are gathered here to commemorate World Oceans Day, and we are celebrating for very good reasons, focusing on the ocean before us to highlight our collective effort and achievements towards establishing Ghana’s first Marine Protected Areas, particularly in the greater Cape Three Points area.”

He said the creation of the MPA would not only save the country’s marine resources from depletion, but also enhance biodiversity, boost food security and address climate change issues.

Mr Agbogah said over the last 15 years, through successive USAID funding support for work in the coastal and marine space, Hen Mpoano had led activities towards Ghana’s desire to establish its first MPAs, saying “As a country we have made giant strides in this endeavour.”

Mr Abdul-Aziz Musah Ayaba, Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, in a speech read on his behalf, said thorough process of community consultation and engagement regarding MPA establishment had begun in 21 Cape Three Points zonal communities.

He said through the process a 700 square kilometre area had been mapped out as the potential MPA.

He said the ocean and its blue economy held immense promise for Ghana’s growth and the prosperity of citizens, therefore, the designation of the Cape Three Points MPAs would be a crucial step in addressing overfishing and safeguarding the future of Ghana’s marine fisheries resources.

Mr Andrew Read, USAID/Ghana Economic Growth Office Director, said the USAID would provide $750,000 worth of technical assistance to support the establishment of the MPAs.

This, he said, would include organising workshops and meetings with stakeholders in the fisheries sector to develop a unified strategy for the creation of the MPAs in Ghana.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said designating the Cape Three Points enclave as an MPA would not only preserve the marine resources, but also enable the oil companies to operate without interference from fishermen to generate enough proceeds for national development.

He called for effective dialogue, community engagements, sensitization and training of inhabitants on the importance of the Cape Three Points MPA and the need for community members to champion conservation.

The World Oceans Day is observed annually on June 8 to reflect and highlight the importance of protecting and conserving the world’s oceans.

