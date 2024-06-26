Heath screening circumcises 332, diagnosed 150 people for hernia in Krachi East

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 26, GNA – Health professionals from Dominion Centre in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region have embarked on a medical outreach exercise organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate, Mr Nelson Kofi Djabab.

The four-day health screening and treatment was held in Abrewankor, Kpelema, Dormabin and Tokuroano all under Krachi East Constituency.

The medical team circumcised over 332 young and teenage residents, while some patients with hernia were diagnosed and booked for surgery at WoraWora Government Hospital for free.

Mr Djabab told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the motive behind the exercise was to improve the health and well-being of the people in their life’s status.

He touted his achievements stating that he had done a lot, but more would follow if elected as their representative in Parliament in the impending elections in the December polls.

He told the GNA that he supplied mathematical sets for BECE candidates last year, organised free health screening exercise for constituents, drilled and repaired boreholes, sponsored tertiary students, supported selected farmers with farming inputs, sponsoring NDC communication team and serial callers among others.

Mr Djabab urged constituents to vote for Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC, irrespective of their political affiliation, to complete the “Building the Ghana we want” agenda.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

