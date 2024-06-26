Some 1,299 candidates to write 2024 BECE examination in Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), June 26, GNA – Some 1,299 candidates, including 694 males and 605 females in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, are expected to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) examination slated for July 8 to July 12.

The 1,299 candidates are from 58 Junior High Schools (JHSs) involving 50 Public and 8 Private JHSs.

Mr. Christopher Agorkle, Kadjebi District Examination Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview, said the figure represented a shortfall of 204 candidates this year as compared to 2023 BECE candidates.

He said in 2023 BECE, the District registered 1,503 candidates, including; 817 males and 686 females for the examination.

However, “Christ, the Prince of Peace JHS, Kadjebi, Asato Victory Preparatory School, Okanta D/A JHS and Poase-Cement Faith Grammar School do not have candidates to register this year,” he added.

Mr. Agorkle said the examination will take place in five examination centres across the District.

