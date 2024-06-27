Headmaster advocates terminal fee bills to appreciate Free SHS 

By Micheal Owusu Duodu, GNA

Techimantia (AR) June 27, GNA – Mr Evans Asare, the Headmaster of Samuel Otu Presby Senior High School (SHS) at Techmantia in the Ahafo Region, has advocated the issuing Terminal Fee Bills to students to enhance appreciation for the Free (SHS) policy.

He made the proposal during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the school’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

According to Mr Asare, the Free SHS policy is a remarkable legacy for Ghanaian parents and guardians adding that by issuing Terminal Fee Bills, parents could calculate the total cost of their wards’ three-year secondary education and appreciate the savings they have made.

Mr Asare believed that the approach would promote transparency and accountability in the education sector.

The initiative, if implemented, would not only help parents to appreciate the Free SHS policy but also encourage them to support the government’s efforts to provide quality education for all.

He urged political parties not to politicize education, which had been a very sensitive area of the economy, but rather work diligently to sustain such great developmental programs.

Mr Asare stressed that effective education held the keys to growth, development, and transformation of society.

He indicated that the free SHS policy was the best legacy any government could give to the people of the nation.

