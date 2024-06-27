Free SHS Bill Consideration: We are hearing from Majority Leader for the first time – Minority Leader 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 27, GNA- Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament, Wednesday denied alleged accusations made by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader that the Minority Caucus was allegedly opposed to a bill on the Free Senior High School Free (SHS) Policy.

Dr Forson responded to the alleged accusations by noting that Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagbearer, had allegedly publicly expressed his opposition to a law regulating the Free SHS Policy.

“In fact, if there is anybody in this country who is on record to have said that he does not believe in a free SHS law, it is rather the Vice President. The Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is on record to have said that there is no need for a bill or a law to regulate the Free Senior High School and not the NDC. He’s on record, he said, all you need is commitment,” Dr Forson said while speaking to reporters in Parliament.

“…So NDC, we are committed, we are committed to the Free Senior High School policy. We have obviously identified some lapses in the implementation,” he said.

The Minority Leader urged the NPP to act quickly and present the bill, emphasising that they would always support any legislation.

“Our position is simple. The NDC minority will always support any legislation that will improve and sustain the Free Senior High School policy.

“In the last few days, my colleague, the majority leader [Alexander Afenyo-Markin] is on record to have accused the NDC minority of not supporting the Free Senior High School bill. Let me put on record that there is no such bill before parliament. We are hearing from him for the first time that the government is considering a bill to be presented to parliament called the Free Senior High School Bill, “Dr Forsen told the Media.

GNA

