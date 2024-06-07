Green Ghana Day: PwC Ghana educates students, plants over 150 seedlings to tackle climate crisis 

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, June 7, GNA – Pricewaterhouse Coopers Ghana (PwC) has planted over 150 seedlings at the Association Community Basic School in Labone as part of efforts to restore depleted vegetation and fight climate change.

The Company also educated students at the school on how to handle, plant and nature seedlings into trees, to imbibe in them the essence of tree planting.

The planting of trees forms part of PwC’s efforts to contribute to the government’s initiative of planting 10 million seedlings across the country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Clara Amarteyfio-Taylor, Partner, Inclusion and Diversity for PwC Ghana, said trees played a critical role in the survival of humanity as it absorbed the carbon dioxide and produced oxygen and, therefore, it was imperative to plant trees on school compounds, backyards, along roads and everywhere for sustainability of the environment.

She said there was the need for all Ghanaians to plant trees and nurture them until they matured for sustenance of the environment and mitigation against the negative effects of climate change.

Mrs Amarteyfio-Taylor, who is also the Corporate Responsibility Lead, said sustainability of the environment was at the core of PwC activities, stressing that participating in the exercise was its contribution to a sustainable environment.

She noted that over the past few months, Ghana had experienced some hot temperatures which was due to climate change, indicating that planting trees was one way to fight the phenomenon.

Mrs Dorcas Asiamah, District Manager, Greater Accra Regional Forestry Office of the Forestry Commission, Achimota said this year’s Green Ghana Day was aimed at inculcating tree planting and preservation of the environment, especially in the youth for the future.

She said the Forestry Commission had mandated its members to help support and educate people on how to plant and nurture the trees for future use and climate protection.

She said the forestry commission had distributed over ten million seedlings across the country to help support the fight against environmental degradation.

Mrs Asiamah said most people, especially the youth, did not know how to plant trees and nurture them hence it was important to encourage them cultivate the habit of tree planting.

She called on Ghanaians to nurture the trees planted to ensure their growth and sustainability.

