1993-Year Group of Accra Academy initiates rebuilding of Alema Hall 

By Albert Allotey

Accra. June 7, GNA – The 1993-Year Group of the Accra Academy Senior High School has performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the Alema Hall of Residence of the School.

The Hall was gutted by fire three years ago (2021), which destroyed it, as the structure became a death trap to students and masters alike and had to be pulled down.

The reconstruction is expected to be completed by September, this year, and over two million Ghana cedis is estimated to be spent on the project.

Mr Joseph Kofi Amoa-Awuah, the President of the Accra Academy Old Boys Association (AAOBA) in a speech appealed to the board of the school, management, parent association, old boys, and other stakeholders to come on board to contribute their quota to the project.

He encouraged the members of AAOBA to make themselves available to tap into the heritage of what they have gotten and gained while in the school by stepping forward to contribute to society.

“As people who have gone through the four walls of the school and learnt something useful in our days at Accra Academy and can be found in every corner of the world, this is something we all should be proud of, and tap into this heritage,” he stated.

Mr Amoa-Awuah urged other younger year groups to emulate the example of the ’93-year group to unite and mobilise themselves and also come forward to support the school.

Mr Emmanuel Ofoe Fiemawhle, Headmaster of the Accra Academy advised the students to appreciate the skills, knowledge, potentials, and the values they are acquiring and avoid negative behaviours of other schools.

“You must know your level, status and know your class. We want to see you fighting in high competitions; the national science and mathematics competitions, Energy Commission competitions and not destroying property. That is not why you are here,” he stated.

He said the sod-cutting programme was important and besides upgrading the infrastructure of the school it was also replacing a historic edifice.

“We are replacing a burnt hall, the burnt Alema Hall. This hall was burnt down three years ago by a student who did not value what that stands for,” Mr Fiemawhle stated.

The Alema Hall of Residence is one of the four traditional halls of the school named after one of the founders of Accra Academy.

The 1993-Year Group is sponsoring the 93rd Speech and Prize Giving Day scheduled for October 2024 and decided to take up the reconstruction of the Alema Hall, as their flagship project.

Mr Kweku Frempong, Chairman of the Project Committee said the year group believed that the project was one of the most important ways of giving back to their alma mater.

“We have already begun raising funds from members through individual contributions and seeking sponsorship support from other individuals and corporate institutions.

He appealed to all and sundry and all old students of Accra Academy and former residents of Alema Hall to support the noble gesture, adding that; “Together, let us honour the memory of one of our illustrious founders, J. A. Alema.”

