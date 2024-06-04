Government urged to create congenial environment for GHABA members  

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, June 04, GNA – The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has appealed to government to create a congenial working environment for members of the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) in the practice of their profession.

Mr Morgah Ayawine, General Secretary, ICU, who made the appeal, urged government to be measured in the tax assessment for members of GHABA to enable them stay in business.

He was speaking at a national delegates conference held by GHABA in Tamale.

The conference, which was the seventh, was on the theme: “Leveraging Modern Technologies to Drive a Positive Change in the Hair and Beauty Industry”.

It brought together the leadership of GHABA to account for its stewardship, review the association’s activities, revise its constitution, and elect different leaders to carve new pathways.

Mr Ayawine’s appeal followed complaints of harassment over tax issues and persistent relocation of kiosks of members of GHABA by officers of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Mr Ayawine highlighted GHABA’s significance and said it continued to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the informal sector through training of its members and impacting them with practical skills in the beauty industry to reduce unemployment in the country.

He said, “The impartation of knowledge in the hair and beauty industry to the youth, especially females to acquire employable skills has saved many from the temptation of waywardness and lessened the unemployment stigma plaguing the country.”

He said the conference was a progressive move as GHABA prepared to implement modern techniques in its public services.

He said GHABA, despite its checkered history, has remained on course, sustainable and relevant in Ghana’s socio-economic landscape, adding it was a result of resilience, perseverance, and fortitude of its leadership, both past and present, and the unflinching support of ICU-Ghana since its inception in 1972.

He commended the association for its meritorious feat which continued to serve as one of the examples of what women could do when offered opportunities.

