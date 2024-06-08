GHS, Tongu Council of Chiefs unite to combat alarming teenage pregnancy   

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Fievie-Dugame (V/R), June 08, GNA – The South Tongu District Health Directorate and the Tongu Council of Chiefs have concerted to taken stringent strides to address the issue of teenage pregnancy, following its escalating rate in the district.

Madam Rachelle Elikem Zewu, a Public Health Nurse said the district had recorded staggering statistics, with the first quarter of 2024 already showing a 15.6 per cent rate of teenage girl pregnancy.

She said pregnancy cases rose to 120, which was equivalent to 13.5 per cent in 2023, compared to 100 cases representing 12 per cent recorded in 2022.

Previously in 2021, 128 girls aged 10-19 became pregnant, amounting to 14.3 per cent, she disclosed.

Madam Zewu attributed the high incidence to unprotected sexual activities, socio-economic hardships, and migration.

She said the situation was further compounded by the prevalence of substance abuse, sexual and gender-based violence, and lack of adolescent-friendly services in communities and schools in South Tongu.

She said the consequences of teenage pregnancy were severe, with many of these girls facing eclampsia, premature births, difficult labor, depression, and sexually transmitted diseases.

“This menace does not only harm the young girls but also leads to school dropouts, thereby crippling their future prospects,” she added.

Madam Mavis Agumeh, the District Health Director told the Ghana News Agency that her outfit would continue to intensify adolescent health education in public institutions and engage in intensive outreach programmes in schools.

Madam Agumeh emphasised the need for parents to provide sexual orientation to their children at home.

Zikpitorga Awuku Doe Atakli, the Paramount Stool Father of the Fievie Traditional Area, pledged on behalf of the Tongu Council of Chiefs to collaborate with the Ghana Health Service in combating the escalating menace.

Zikpitorga Awuku stressed the importance of collective efforts in addressing the problem and ensuring the future wellbeing of the children.

He urged all relevant stakeholders and corporate Ghana to unit in tackling the root causes of teenage pregnancy in the district, encouraging parents to join forces in providing adolescent-friendly services, education, and support to every girl child.

