E.P Church to relocate heath centre in Dzemeni over land encroachment 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Dzemeni (V/R), June 08, GNA – Land encroachment is forcing the relocation of the only health centre in the Tonor Dzemeni – Anum Boso enclave shared by the Volta and Eastern Regions.

The Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Ghana Health Centre in Tongor Dzemeni serves hundreds of communities including islands on the Volta Lake but it is currently facing a serious threat to its expansion, as descendants of a family that donated a four-acre land for the facility sold off portions.

Less than an acre of the allotment now remains, and an apartment store closely borders the facility on one side.

A new modern residential building also has its front walls just behind a new maternity block constructed as part of planned expansion.

Right Rev. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Agbeko, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the E. P. Church has vehemently condemned the cornering of the health centre, saying there was currently no space for further development and upgrade of the facility.

He said the Church would relocate the essential facility, which was strategically sited in the most populous community and one of the largest markets in the district, to a community that would facilitate its growth and expansion.

A large tree avenue lining the frontage, which provided convenience for hundreds that visited the place daily, had also been destroyed in a bizarre act that angered many.

Sadly, what was supposed to be a joyful commissioning of a modern maternity ward with the latest equipment supplied by the Rotary Club, became a raw confrontation between the Moderator and members of the said family present.

“This very good thing that has been serving the community seems not to be appreciated by people who are selling the land and cutting the trees. It is not right and whoever is behind this is against the nation and the world.

Let me reveal to you that discussions are ongoing to expand this place into a hospital, but I am disappointed to announce to you that as Moderator, I will recommend that the people are not ready. We have other catchment areas of the Church therefore we will take it there,” he said.

“I want this to go across that I am not pleased. You have negated the goodwill of the Church, and its efforts are not appreciated. I am not happy. People need a rebirth to change from such selfish attitude and start working selflessly for the good of humanity. We gave you this facility so that when your wives are pregnant, they don’t need to go far,” he said.

The Moderator who is the Chairman of Faith Actors in Climate Change in Africa, condemned the felling of the avenue trees.

“When people are thinking about planting trees and landscaping, you are thinking about cutting the trees and claiming the land. Shame, shame, shame,” he said.

The Moderator’s rebuke caused an uproar among members of the family and traditional leaders present, who denied any knowledge about the felling of the trees.

The Management of the health centre told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that plans to fence the facility were protested by the landowners.

Larry Elorm Vivie, the Physician Assistant in charge of the clinic, appealed to the Member of Parliament and other stakeholders to help address the situation.

The new maternity ward was constructed by the EP Church with support from the Ghana Maternity Ward Project of the First Presbyterian Church of Fairfield, USA.

The Rotary Club of Ho through the Rotary Foundation and the Club of Bridgeport USA, bore the cost of fully furnishing the ward and providing needed tools and equipment worth USD 40,000.

The new ward provides spaces for various maternal and neonatal services, expected to greatly improve access for thousands in the vast enclave.

