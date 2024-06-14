GHS investigates alleged dumping of patients in bush

Accra, June 14, GNA- The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has initiated investigations in to alleged dumping of a patient in a bush at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region.

A press release issued by the Service on Friday said its attention had been drawn to a story of a patient on admission at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, who was dumped in a bush after her relatives had failed to show up.

The patient was allegedly conveyed in the Hospital’s ambulance and left in a wheelchair at Ojobi where she claimed to be her hometown and was later found dead.

The release signed by Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director General, GHS, said the matter was being investigated to establish the authenticity for appropriate action(s).

