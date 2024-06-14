Bawumia promises flexible tax regimes for all businesses

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, June 14, GNA – Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Election 2024, has ended his three-day campaign visit to the Ashanti region with an assurance to the business community to introduce flexible tax regimes.

He said his vision of introducing a flat rate tax regime was a conscious strategy to ensure that businesses operated in a friendly tax environment and readily be able to predict their tax obligations at any point.

Addressing some small and medium scale enterprise operators in Kumasi as part of the campaign visit, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP had invested GHc 600 million to support start-up businesses in the country.

He said a total of 125, 000 start-up businesses stood the chance of benefiting from this huge investment by the government.

Dr. Bawumia said if elected as President in the December elections, all taxes which would be flat rated, would be charged in the Ghana cedis and not in dollars, as was being practice currently.

He said he was determined to ensure that import duties on the country’s ports were lower than that of neighbouring Togo to help make Ghana ports preferred destinations for importers in the West Africa sub-region.

The Vice President said if elected as president, his government would initiate various interventions to support business activities of People with Disabilities (PWDs).

He said modern training facilities would be constructed to support the training of PWDs, adding that, the government had already spent about six billion Ghana cedis to support technical and vocational education training, of which many PWDs had benefitted.

Dr Bawumia said a common user facility would also be set -up in all the districts to be used by all artisans.

All these interventions, he said, were to help improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

