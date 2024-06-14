Obuasi bitters Chief Executive supports ‘Heal the KATH’ project

By Frances Dorothy Ward

Obuasi, (Ash), June 14, GNA – Dr Collins Amo, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro Ye Herbal Centre, producers of Obuasi bitters, has donated an amount of GHc 200,000.00 to support the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’ (Heal the KATH) project.

‘Heal the KATH’ project is an initiative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, aimed at raising an amount of $10 million, to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the ‘GEE’ blocks of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

Dr Amo, speaking at the presentation ceremony, said he was motivated by the leadership role of the Asantehene in seeking support to bring the second largest health facility in the country to a standard that could help provide quality healthcare not only for the people of the Ashanti region, but Ghana as a whole.

“We deemed the call by Otumfuo to support the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a laudable one and a worthy cause hence we decided to also donate and see a better KATH.”

He congratulated the Asantehene on his 25th Anniversary of his installation as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool and said Otumfuo had led a good example and his reign had positively affected many people in Ghana and abroad.

Dr. Amoh also underscored the importance of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a strategic referral hospital.

He said it was important to improve the facilities at KATH to enable it to deliver the quality healthcare services that was expected of such a facility.

Mr Sammy Adu Boakye, Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye (Teaching Hospital) project, who received the donation, commended Dr. Amo and his company for the gesture.

He reiterated that the vision of the project as spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was to bring infrastructure at KATH to international standards to enhance healthcare delivery at the facility, which served about 12 regions of the country.

He called on other institutions and individuals to also come on board and contribute towards giving a facelift to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

