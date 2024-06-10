Ghana to host conference to address school dropouts in West Africa 

Accra, June 10, GNA – Ghana will host a high-level conference to address the out-of-school children crisis in West Africa from June 11to12, 2024, in Accra.

The aim of the conference is to reduce the number of out-of-school children across the region, with a special focus on girls’ education models.

The event seeks to foster dialogue, collaboration, and mutual learning among governments, non-governmental organisations, education researchers, and development partners, driving collective action towards ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education for all children in West Africa.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said the conference would provide a platform for stakeholders from West Africa to share best practices, present research findings, and explore synergies related to Accelerated Education Programmes.

The objective of the conference is to encourage stakeholders to fully invest in and integrate Accelerated Education Programmes into existing education systems, ensuring out-of-school children receive quality education that meets national standards.

It will also highlight the increasing number of out-of-school children, the need for sustained investment, the costs of addressing the issue, and the consequences of not acting.

The expected outcomes of the conference include an enhanced understanding of effective practices and research on out-of-school children and strengthened partnerships and cooperation among education stakeholders.

The conference is organised by a consortium of research firms and think tanks, including Associates for Change in Ghana, the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa in Nigeria, and Dalan Development Consultants in Sierra Leone.

GNA

