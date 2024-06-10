CIMG unveils 35th awards, targets AI for transformative marketing 

By Francis Ntow

Accra, June 10, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) has unveiled the 35th edition of its flagship Annual National Marketing Performance Awards.

It coincided with the launch of CIMG’s new Ghana Regional Brand Index (Gh-RBI) coffee table publication, aimed at leveraging research to promote regional brands towards the bigger agenda of marketing Ghana as a corporate brand.

The theme for this year’s awards: “Harnessing the power of AI as a transformative tool for marketers”, is to echo the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) by marketers to propel business growth.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, National President, CIMG, said the awards was to create awareness about the relevance of marketing for running successful businesses.

It was also an avenue to promote higher standards for marketing performance and champion the interests of consumers, he said.

Dr Kasser Tee encouraged marketing practitioners and businesses to continue championing the spirit of innovation, creativity, and excellence, as they worked together to promote the interest and rights of the Ghanaian consumer.

Regarding the Regional Brand Index, he said the initiative was a testament of the importance CIMG attached to leveraging research to promote regional brands, and showcase their rich diversity, vibrancy, and potentials.

He urged regional brands to balance tradition with modernism and innovation to create the needed excitement around their brands to make them resilient.

Nana Ama Poku, Deputy Managing Director, Corporate Resources, Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), and Chair of the occasion, said she was hopeful that the report would showcase the diverse attractions and opportunities in Ghana, and promote sustainable tourism and investment in the country.

“It is our hope that the insights and findings contained within these pages will spark new discussions, inform policy, and inspire further research,” she said.

She encouraged businesses to prioritise research, noting that it was through meticulous investigation and innovative thinking that they could confront the challenges faced in society and proffer solutions for a better future.

Mr Geoffrey Tamakloe, Director of Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, said the performance report would serve as a strategic initiative for policy decisions and investors in the tourism and hospitality industry.

It would also enable the crafting of marketing campaigns to promote both domestic and international tourism and contribute to increased revenue, he said.

Mr Tamakloe added that the regional index would also guide investors to know where to put their monies in respective sectors and regions to engender equitable growth across the country.

Mr Theodore Osae, Chairman of Awards Committee, indicated that an online system had been introduced for nominees to submit their entries for assessments by the judges.

He said like previous years, the theme for 2024 focused on how corporate organisations could adapt their strategies and reposition their corporate and product brands for optimal performance.

The awards are in six broad categories, covering Business, CIMG Hall of Fame Media and Marketing Communications, Personalities, Product, and one category for Not-for-Profit Making Organisation.

It considers several metrics, including awareness, numeric distribution (where appropriate), marketing innovation, technological innovation, as well as, segmentation, targeting and positioning (STP).

The other metrics are social impact, contribution to national development, public image, success in the marketplace, market share, customer service orientation, ecological and ethical issues, and competitor orientation.

