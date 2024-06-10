CIHRM-Ghana opens learning centre in Tamale 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, June 10, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management (CIHRM)-Ghana has opened a learning centre in Tamale to support the mission of advancing human resource management practice in the country.

Dr Francis Eduku, Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM-Ghana, who opened the centre, said it would support in decetralising the CIHRM-Ghana’s professional certification programmes.

He said the new learning centre in Tamale would promote professional training in human resource management and regulate firms and consultants, who provided human resources solutions in the country, including foreign human resource professional bodies operating in Ghana.

He said currently, CIHRM-Ghana has learning centres in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Ho, Sunyani, and Koforidua, and there were plans to open more learning centres across the country.

He said the CIHRM-Ghana was making arrangements with universities to review their human resource offerings and align them with the Institute’s professional certification programme.

Dr Eduku advised the practitioners to focus on ensuring that they put up pragmatic programmes to support organisations to create business value through people, and not machines.

Professor Ibrahim Osman, Dean of Graduate School, University for Development Studies, advised human resource professionals to develop skills, and gain knowledge to improve their services.

