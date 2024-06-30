Germany Regards Moroccan Autonomy Plan as Good Basis for Definitive Sahara Solution

Accra, June 30, GNA – Germany considers the Moroccan autonomy plan to be “a good basis and a very good foundation for the final settlement” of the Moroccan Sahara conflict, German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has said.

Speaking at a press conference held at the end of the 1st session of the bilateral strategic dialogue between Morocco and Germany, which she co-chaired with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Baerbock highlighted the relevance of the Moroccan autonomy initiative.

She also reiterated her support for UN efforts to find a political solution to the Sahara conflict.

On Friday, Bourita and Baerbock held the first session of the bilateral strategic dialogue, in

accordance with the joint declaration adopted on the occasion of Baerbock’s visit to Morocco on August 25, 2022.

GNA

