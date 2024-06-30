Kwaku Kwarteng reassigned to Chair Economy Committee of Parliament  

By Iddi Yire/Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, June 30, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, has been reassigned to be the Chair of the Economy Committee of the House.

This announcement was made on the floor of the House on Friday by Mr. Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin reiterated that the changes were being made by his side of the House as part of their preparations towards the December 7, general election.

“We, the Majority, have a new spokesperson on the economy; you (Minority) have none. We have a new spokesperson, and very soon, we are going to unveil him, Honourable Kwaku Kwarteng,” the Majority Leader said.

He noted that under the new Standing Orders of Parliament, the House now had a Finance Committee and an Economy Committee.

“I am letting them know of some of the proactive steps we are taking on this side of the House to throw a serious challenge. It is not just about governance,” he said.

“The Economy Committee is going to have a new leader, and he is going to be the most important person on the Committee to challenge you, Isaac Adongo (the Minority Ranking Member for the Finance Committee of Parliament). That is why we are now going to make Kwaku Kwarteng the chair of the Economy Committee to face you.”

Mr. Kwarteng, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, was a Deputy Finance Minister in the First Administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

GNA

