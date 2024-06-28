Gbidukorza 2024: 29th reunification of Gbi People slated for November 16

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June 28, GNA – The 2024 Gbidukorza Festival, celebrated by the people of Gbi Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Gbi Nyigbe (Peki), has been launched in Hohoe.

This year’s edition will also mark the 29th reunification of the people of Gbi, and will be celebrated from Friday, November 15 to Monday, November 18, 2024.

The theme for the event is, “Election 2024: the Role of Gbidukor in Ensuring a Peaceful Election for National Development”.

Togbega Gabusu VII, the Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area, in a speech read for him by Togbe Adzofuwusu IV, the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu, said as the 2024 general elections approached, they recognised the significance of peaceful coexistence and responsible citizenship.

He said there was the need to emphasize the importance of peaceful elections, encourage active participation in the democratic process, foster unity and inclusivity among all political parties and support the development of the nation.

Togbega Gabusu called on the citizenry to harness their collective strength to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections.

He said: “Let us show the world that Gbidukor is a shining example of peace, unity and progress. Together, let us celebrate our diversity, our culture, and our commitment to a brighter future for all.”

Mr Kingsley Freelove Amu, Co-Chairman of Gbidukor National Steering Committee, commended the active involvement of traditional rulers and youth in the organisation of the festival over the past years.

He said the choice of Hohoe for the launch was because it was hosting the 2024 edition of the Gbidukorza.

Mr. Amu said the launch had officially commenced activities for the celebration adding that inadequate finance had been a challenge for annual celebrations.

He called on all to assist when they were called upon to ensure a successful event this year.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

