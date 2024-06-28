EPCG to undertake census of its members

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, June 28 GNA – The leadership of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana is undertaking a census to determine the membership of the Church.

It is to enable it to build a database for the church.

This was contained in a letter with the subject “membership census for strategic planning” and sighted by the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

The letter which was dated 21st June 2024 and addressed to all Presbytery Moderators of the church was signed by Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the church.

The letter said the census was also aimed at providing data that would help leadership at all courts of the church to make informed decisions, guide in resource allocation, programme planning and ministry development.

It continued that the data was to enable leadership to effectively use members worldwide in bringing light to where there is darkness.

The census the letter stated would help reveal where growth and development were needed.

It noted that it would assist the leadership to know community demographics to help tailor evangelistic efforts to guide mission work and community engagement.

It continued that it would help leadership to get feedback on worship services, programmes, and outreach efforts to improve their quality.

It implored all members to join hands with leadership to make the census a success.

The letter said modalities of the census would be communicated to members by the Strategic Planning Committee of the Church through the Presbytery census officers and Presbytery Moderators.

It assured members that the data was for the church’s internal planning work only and would be handled by only those authorized the Moderator of General Assembly of the Church and would not be distributed to any external party.

“The Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) which guarantees the right to privacy as enshrined under article 18 (2) of the 1992 constitution shall enable the data to be gathered during and after the census,” the letter noted.

The census which would soon start is to be completed on 31st July 2024.

