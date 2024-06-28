Our focus will be low-cost housing for Ghanaians- Mahama. 

Accra, June 28, GNA-Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has revealed plans to focus on building low-cost housing for Ghanaians.

Speaking during a meeting with executives of the National Tenants Union, the former President emphasised that housing was a crucial need that his government would address. His plan included; a particular focus on low-cost housing for nurses, teachers, civil servants, doctors, and anyone with a steady income, ensuring that no one was left behind.

Mr Mahama underscored the importance of offering social housing that was truly affordable for ordinary Ghanaians, as opposed to the so-called ‘affordable’ housing options priced in thousands of dollars and out of reach for many.

He also pledged to encourage the Minority Group in parliament to help expedite work on the Rent Control Bill, which would prevent tenants from being forced to pay more than one year’s rent in advance.

The Secretary General of the Tenants Union, Frederick Opoku, said it was important for the government to address the needs of Ghanaians renting, which he estimated to be about 19 million people in Ghana.

Mr Mahama assured the group of his unwavering commitment to addressing the housing issue, citing his own experiences as a tenant and a benefactor to many people in rented houses for support in paying their rent in advance.

His assurances, he noted, should bring hope for a brighter future in housing for Ghanaians.

According to him, housing was a critical need, and the next NDC administration would address it as part of his legacy as President.

GNA

