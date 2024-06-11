GAF cautions against calls for attacks on soldiers

Accra, June 11, GNA – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the public against calls on social media to attack security personnel, particularly soldiers.

“We strongly, wish to caution the public against such utterances. It is instructive to note that such calls are not only unlawful but also pose a significant threat to the security and stability of our nation,” a press statement signed by Brigadier General Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director General, Department of Public Relations, GAF, said.

The Armed Forces said it strongly condemned any form of incitement or encouragement of violence against military personnel.

“In a situation where a soldier misconducts him/herself, the soldier should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for the appropriate disciplinary action to be taken,” it said, adding that soldiers, like any person, had the right to self-defense when faced with imminent threats or attacks that posed danger to their lives or that of others.

The statement said in situations where soldiers were confronted with immediate threats or acts of violence, they could use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others.

“It must be noted that the outcome of such avoidable confrontations may be unpleasant and dire. It is against this premise that GAF wishes to remind and caution the public that assaulting or attacking soldiers is a grave offense punishable by law. It implores all citizens to respect, cooperate and support our soldiers and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence or incitement against them.”

The Armed Forces reiterated its commitment to upholding the values of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation and pledged its continuous cooperation with sister security agencies to protect and defend Ghana’s interests while respecting the rights and dignity of all citizens.

It said it operated an open-door policy and encouraged the public to channel their concerns or grievances through its Department of Public Relations.

GNA

